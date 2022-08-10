Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) stock priced at $22.50, up 2.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.89 and dropped to $22.47 before settling in for the closing price of $22.38. GPK’s price has ranged from $17.63 to $22.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.40%. With a float of $304.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,055,205. In this transaction SVP and President, EMEA of this company sold 46,898 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 84 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Director bought 255 for $19.46, making the entire transaction worth $4,962. This insider now owns 8,120 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.51% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 96.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.01 in the near term. At $23.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.99 billion, the company has a total of 307,828K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,156 M while annual income is 204,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,358 M while its latest quarter income was 66,000 K.