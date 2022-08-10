Search
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 09, 2022, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was -9.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.8505 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for HOFV has been $0.52 – $3.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.60%. With a float of $72.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks. The insider ownership of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 17,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 637,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $20,600. This insider now owns 117,299 shares in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

The latest stats from [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) raw stochastic average was set at 53.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6891, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1970. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0166. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1030. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1861. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8471, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7640. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6776.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Key Stats

There are 112,617K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 104.75 million. As of now, sales total 10,770 K while income totals -92,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,110 K while its last quarter net income were -7,850 K.

