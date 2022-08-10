Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) volume exceeds 1.28 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 09, 2022, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) trading session started at the price of $11.86, that was -4.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.94 and dropped to $11.245 before settling in for the closing price of $12.01. A 52-week range for HAYW has been $10.48 – $28.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 215.10%. With a float of $196.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.40 million.

In an organization with 2800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,951,489. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 140,501 shares at a rate of $13.89, taking the stock ownership to the 175,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 968 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $14,578. This insider now owns 49,097 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.72 million. That was better than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.52. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.83. Second resistance stands at $12.23. The third major resistance level sits at $12.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.44.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are 215,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.49 billion. As of now, sales total 1,402 M while income totals 203,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 399,440 K while its last quarter net income were 66,260 K.