Investors finally get a glimpse of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) volume hitting the figure of 4.29 million.

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) stock priced at $1.08, down -10.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.9116 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. ATIP’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $4.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.00%. With a float of $73.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 2,070. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $2.07, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 10,000 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $36,300. This insider now owns 98,450 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5618, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3307. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1495 in the near term. At $1.2489, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3679. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9311, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8121. The third support level lies at $0.7127 if the price breaches the second support level.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 217.15 million, the company has a total of 206,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 627,870 K while annual income is -778,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 153,820 K while its latest quarter income was -137,750 K.