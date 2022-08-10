Investors finally get a glimpse of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) volume hitting the figure of 3.44 million.

On August 09, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) opened at $0.31, higher 2.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3383 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for CRXT have ranged from $0.26 to $31.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -251.70% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.4) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 213.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7130. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3359 in the near term. At $0.3562, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3742. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2976, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2796. The third support level lies at $0.2593 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

There are currently 52,021K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,960 K according to its annual income of -40,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,010 K and its income totaled -14,870 K.