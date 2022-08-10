Investors finally get a glimpse of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) volume hitting the figure of 9.0 million.

August 09, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) trading session started at the price of $0.22, that was -9.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.224 and dropped to $0.1785 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for KTRA has been $0.14 – $1.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -83.30%.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.55 million. That was better than the volume of 2.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4160. However, in the short run, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2105. Second resistance stands at $0.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2560. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1490. The third support level lies at $0.1195 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are 65,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.53 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -38,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,356 K.