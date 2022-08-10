Investors must take note of Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) performance last week, which was 2.09%.

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) stock priced at $7.12, down -4.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $7.17. UUUU’s price has ranged from $4.32 to $11.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.40%. With a float of $154.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 103 workers is very important to gauge.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.57%, while institutional ownership is 35.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 57,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 405,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $13.58, making the entire transaction worth $67,877. This insider now owns 284,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Fuels Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 185.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

The latest stats from [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.05 million was inferior to 4.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. The third support level lies at $6.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 156,707K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,180 K while annual income is 1,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,470 K while its latest quarter income was -18,050 K.