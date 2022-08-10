Investors must take note of Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) performance last week, which was -3.80%.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.51, plunging -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.57 and dropped to $21.02 before settling in for the closing price of $21.51. Within the past 52 weeks, NEOG’s price has moved between $21.07 and $47.80.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.30%. With a float of $107.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 33,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 10,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s President & CEO bought 17,500 for $23.07, making the entire transaction worth $403,725. This insider now owns 58,103 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.55 in the near term. At $21.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. The third support level lies at $20.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.31 billion based on 107,838K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 527,160 K and income totals 48,310 K. The company made 140,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.