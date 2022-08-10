Investors must take note of Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) performance last week, which was 2.86%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.88, plunging -6.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.88 and dropped to $3.58 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Within the past 52 weeks, KIND’s price has moved between $2.47 and $18.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.60%. With a float of $115.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.88 million.

The firm has a total of 602 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 5,726,818. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,611,554 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 5,253,364 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 1,611,554 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $5,726,818. This insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 21.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 26.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.19.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 386,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 192,200 K and income totals -95,330 K. The company made 51,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.