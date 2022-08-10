Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is expecting 15.38% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

August 09, 2022, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) trading session started at the price of $2.06, that was 7.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.0301 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. A 52-week range for PIK has been $1.29 – $10.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.50%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kidpik Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Kidpik Corp. is 27.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Looking closely at Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Kidpik Corp.’s (PIK) raw stochastic average was set at 15.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 235.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Kidpik Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.30.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Key Stats

There are 7,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.76 million. As of now, sales total 21,830 K while income totals -5,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,330 K while its last quarter net income were -1,810 K.