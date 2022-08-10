Last month’s performance of -17.74% for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is certainly impressive

On August 09, 2022, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) opened at $3.004, lower -57.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $7.52. Price fluctuations for CRMD have ranged from $2.64 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -3.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.90% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.42, operating margin of -15417.51, and the pretax margin is -15429.47.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CorMedix Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 34.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 18,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 160,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $3.38, making the entire transaction worth $33,800. This insider now owns 217,469 shares in total.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -14774.70 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1150.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 362.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. The third support level lies at $2.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Key Stats

There are currently 39,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 190 K according to its annual income of -28,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -7,030 K.