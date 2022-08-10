Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -17.74% for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is certainly impressive

Company News

On August 09, 2022, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) opened at $3.004, lower -57.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $7.52. Price fluctuations for CRMD have ranged from $2.64 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -3.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.90% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.42, operating margin of -15417.51, and the pretax margin is -15429.47.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CorMedix Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 34.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 18,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 160,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $3.38, making the entire transaction worth $33,800. This insider now owns 217,469 shares in total.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -14774.70 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1150.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 362.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.53 in the near term. At $3.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. The third support level lies at $2.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Key Stats

There are currently 39,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 190 K according to its annual income of -28,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -7,030 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Now that Exelon Corporation’s volume has hit 4.92 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $45.13, soaring 0.93% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A look at Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
August 09, 2022, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) trading session started at the price of $79.94, that was -5.72% drop from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) volume hitting the figure of 2.23 million.

Sana Meer -
On August 09, 2022, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) opened at $1.67, lower -21.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW