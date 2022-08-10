Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 161,370 K

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $62.76, down -4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.09 and dropped to $60.90 before settling in for the closing price of $63.98. Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has traded in a range of $43.41-$85.45.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.20%. With a float of $134.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 856 employees.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 1,165,554. In this transaction SVP, Sales of this company sold 18,033 shares at a rate of $64.63, taking the stock ownership to the 32,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s SVP, R&D sold 6,520 for $63.74, making the entire transaction worth $415,581. This insider now owns 121,502 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.67 in the near term. At $63.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.29.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.43 billion has total of 137,317K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 515,330 K in contrast with the sum of 95,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,370 K and last quarter income was 44,530 K.