Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) to new highs

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $23.65, down -7.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.65 and dropped to $22.18 before settling in for the closing price of $24.06. Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has traded in a range of $22.32-$58.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 24.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.60%. With a float of $66.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 1,647,968. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 54,204 shares at a rate of $30.40, taking the stock ownership to the 720,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 55,000 for $30.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,699,635. This insider now owns 720,542 shares in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Looking closely at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.13. However, in the short run, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.17. Second resistance stands at $24.15. The third major resistance level sits at $24.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.23.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.80 billion has total of 67,142K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 528,660 K in contrast with the sum of -33,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,240 K and last quarter income was -27,220 K.