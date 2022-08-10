Lilium N.V. (LILM) posted a -5.24% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $2.97, down -9.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has traded in a range of $2.16-$11.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.20%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17747.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.68 million. That was better than the volume of 1.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.77. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.89. Second resistance stands at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 834.11 million has total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60 K in contrast with the sum of -486,290 K annual income.