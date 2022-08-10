LIXT (Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.) dropped -5.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 09, 2022, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) trading session started at the price of $0.8935, that was -5.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.814 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. A 52-week range for LIXT has been $0.66 – $4.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.50%. With a float of $7.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.49 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s (LIXT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7827, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3196. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0433 in the near term. At $1.2447, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3593. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7273, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6127. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4113.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Key Stats

There are 16,647K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.49 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -6,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -1,657 K.