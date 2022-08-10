MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.95 million

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) stock priced at $14.51, down -1.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.52 and dropped to $14.25 before settling in for the closing price of $14.52. MTG’s price has ranged from $11.38 to $16.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.40%. With a float of $302.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 711 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 70,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MGIC Investment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Looking closely at MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. However, in the short run, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.50. Second resistance stands at $14.65. The third major resistance level sits at $14.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.96.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.45 billion, the company has a total of 303,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,186 M while annual income is 634,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 293,120 K while its latest quarter income was 249,270 K.