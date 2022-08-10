Search
Steve Mayer
NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 279,470 K

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.29, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.295 and dropped to $0.255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, NBEV’s price has moved between $0.21 and $2.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 158.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.90%. With a float of $143.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1127 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.46, operating margin of -9.86, and the pretax margin is -13.40.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NewAge Inc. is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 607,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -14.08 while generating a return on equity of -33.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

The latest stats from [NewAge Inc., NBEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was superior to 1.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, NewAge Inc.’s (NBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 11.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6922. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2864. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3107. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3264. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2464, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2307. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2064.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.77 million based on 136,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 279,470 K and income totals -39,340 K. The company made 99,553 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

134699

