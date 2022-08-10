No matter how cynical the overall market is, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) performance over the last week is recorded -4.33%

August 09, 2022, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) trading session started at the price of $551.10, that was -5.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $552.30 and dropped to $533.74 before settling in for the closing price of $572.75. A 52-week range for ASML has been $412.67 – $895.93.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 69.10%. With a float of $397.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.30 million.

The firm has a total of 32627 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.86, operating margin of +35.12, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ASML Holding N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.81) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.25, a number that is poised to hit 4.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASML Holding N.V., ASML], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 21.32.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 42.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $516.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $647.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $551.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $560.94. The third major resistance level sits at $569.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $532.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $523.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $513.91.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

There are 409,777K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 223.13 billion. As of now, sales total 22,019 M while income totals 6,960 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,787 M while its last quarter net income were 1,503 M.