No matter how cynical the overall market is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) performance over the last week is recorded -2.52%

On August 09, 2022, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) opened at $54.27, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.56 and dropped to $52.39 before settling in for the closing price of $52.49. Price fluctuations for CNQ have ranged from $29.53 to $70.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

In an organization with 9735 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.48, a number that is poised to hit 3.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 31.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.18. However, in the short run, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.04. Second resistance stands at $55.38. The third major resistance level sits at $56.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,137,388K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,982 M according to its annual income of 6,115 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,986 M and its income totaled 2,742 M.