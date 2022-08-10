No matter how cynical the overall market is Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) performance over the last week is recorded -8.33%

On August 09, 2022, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) opened at $4.62, lower -13.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.65 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. Price fluctuations for DNMR have ranged from $3.09 to $21.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.70% at the time writing. With a float of $90.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 282 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.68, operating margin of -169.18, and the pretax margin is -124.84.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 50,811. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.08, taking the stock ownership to the 474,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $3.79, making the entire transaction worth $37,897. This insider now owns 484,136 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -102.31 while generating a return on equity of -14.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.49 in the near term. At $4.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.11.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

There are currently 100,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 419.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,750 K according to its annual income of -60,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,740 K and its income totaled -26,390 K.