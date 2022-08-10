No matter how cynical the overall market is, Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) performance over the last week is recorded 2.95%

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.46, soaring 1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.97 and dropped to $61.85 before settling in for the closing price of $62.04. Within the past 52 weeks, DRE’s price has moved between $47.12 and $66.22.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 179.20%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 340 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.91, operating margin of +31.09, and the pretax margin is +79.59.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Duke Realty Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 599,679. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 9,652 shares at a rate of $62.13, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 140,000 for $62.13, making the entire transaction worth $8,698,200. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +77.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.53 million, its volume of 2.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Duke Realty Corporation’s (DRE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.30 in the near term. At $63.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.06.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.04 billion based on 384,835K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,106 M and income totals 852,900 K. The company made 285,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 102,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.