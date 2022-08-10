No matter how cynical the overall market is Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) performance over the last week is recorded -6.61%

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $488.05, down -7.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $488.625 and dropped to $457.04 before settling in for the closing price of $509.54. Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has traded in a range of $375.87-$731.85.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.10%. With a float of $136.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14100 employees.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 366,254. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 700 shares at a rate of $523.22, taking the stock ownership to the 20,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 1,736 for $460.35, making the entire transaction worth $799,168. This insider now owns 49,991 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.32) by $1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.66% during the next five years compared to 38.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.75, a number that is poised to hit 9.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 36.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 22.98.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $460.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $548.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $486.34 in the near term. At $503.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $517.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $454.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $440.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $423.17.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.76 billion has total of 138,715K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,227 M in contrast with the sum of 4,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,636 M and last quarter income was 1,209 M.