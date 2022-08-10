Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) performance over the last week is recorded -6.61%

Top Picks

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $488.05, down -7.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $488.625 and dropped to $457.04 before settling in for the closing price of $509.54. Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has traded in a range of $375.87-$731.85.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.10%. With a float of $136.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14100 employees.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 366,254. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 700 shares at a rate of $523.22, taking the stock ownership to the 20,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 1,736 for $460.35, making the entire transaction worth $799,168. This insider now owns 49,991 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.32) by $1.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.66% during the next five years compared to 38.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.75, a number that is poised to hit 9.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 36.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 22.98.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $460.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $548.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $486.34 in the near term. At $503.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $517.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $454.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $440.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $423.17.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.76 billion has total of 138,715K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,227 M in contrast with the sum of 4,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,636 M and last quarter income was 1,209 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is -1.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock priced at $68.61, down -1.03% from the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) performance over the last week is recorded 6.22%

-
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $7.40, up 2.46% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.62%

Steve Mayer -
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.28, soaring 2.01% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW