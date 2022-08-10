Now that Aehr Test Systems’s volume has hit 2.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.12, soaring 11.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.78 and dropped to $15.07 before settling in for the closing price of $14.94. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $5.08 and $27.09.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.40%. With a float of $24.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.87 million.

In an organization with 79 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 147,514. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.75, taking the stock ownership to the 200,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $12.50, making the entire transaction worth $125,000. This insider now owns 210,762 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.84. However, in the short run, Aehr Test Systems’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.24. Second resistance stands at $17.86. The third major resistance level sits at $18.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.82.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 445.65 million based on 26,923K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,830 K and income totals 9,450 K. The company made 20,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.