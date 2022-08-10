Search
Now that Asensus Surgical Inc.’s volume has hit 7.88 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $0.55, down -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has traded in a range of $0.35-$2.56.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 40.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.50%. With a float of $233.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.89 million.

In an organization with 153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -171.50, operating margin of -803.98, and the pretax margin is -756.04.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 10,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,010 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,558. This insider now owns 72,201 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -758.77 while generating a return on equity of -54.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.01 million. That was better than the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8017. However, in the short run, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7090. Second resistance stands at $0.8680. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4680, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3860. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2270.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 126.35 million has total of 236,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,230 K in contrast with the sum of -62,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,070 K and last quarter income was -19,130 K.

