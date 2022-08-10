Search
Now that Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s volume has hit 17.35 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On August 09, 2022, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) opened at $0.313, lower -51.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.327 and dropped to $0.2745 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for AYTU have ranged from $0.45 to $4.02 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 91.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.50% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 175 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.33, operating margin of -58.26, and the pretax margin is -88.42.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aytu BioPharma Inc. is 4.83%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by -$1.38. This company achieved a net margin of -88.81 while generating a return on equity of -50.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

The latest stats from [Aytu BioPharma Inc., AYTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.9 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 298.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5595, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1529. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3141. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3468. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3666. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2616, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2418. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2091.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Key Stats

There are currently 38,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 65,630 K according to its annual income of -58,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,200 K and its income totaled -53,070 K.

