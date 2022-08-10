Now that Range Resources Corporation’s volume has hit 5.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 09, 2022, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) trading session started at the price of $30.92, that was 6.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.59 and dropped to $30.87 before settling in for the closing price of $30.10. A 52-week range for RRC has been $12.37 – $37.44.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 21.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 154.60%. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 527 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Range Resources Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 50,306. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $31.44, taking the stock ownership to the 10,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 10,000 for $36.17, making the entire transaction worth $361,700. This insider now owns 332,033 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.52% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.88 in the near term. At $33.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.44.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

There are 262,886K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.25 billion. As of now, sales total 2,930 M while income totals 411,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,225 M while its last quarter net income were 452,860 K.