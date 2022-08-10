Search
Sana Meer
Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) posted a 10.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.37, plunging -7.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, PRTY’s price has moved between $1.04 and $9.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.90%. With a float of $109.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Looking closely at Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3344, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8233. However, in the short run, Party City Holdco Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3533. Second resistance stands at $1.4267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0933.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 141.77 million based on 112,493K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,171 M and income totals -6,530 K. The company made 432,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.

