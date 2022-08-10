PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 09, 2022, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) trading session started at the price of $30.69, that was 5.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.18 and dropped to $30.56 before settling in for the closing price of $30.10. A 52-week range for PBF has been $7.24 – $44.12.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 11.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 116.20%. With a float of $109.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.27 million.

In an organization with 3418 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PBF Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 20,147,816. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company sold 538,500 shares at a rate of $37.41, taking the stock ownership to the 11,745,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 1,245,183 for $35.16, making the entire transaction worth $43,785,989. This insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $7.47) by $3.11. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 5.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 49.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.84. However, in the short run, PBF Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.52. Second resistance stands at $33.16. The third major resistance level sits at $34.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.28.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

There are 121,924K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.78 billion. As of now, sales total 27,253 M while income totals 231,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,078 M while its last quarter net income were 1,204 M.