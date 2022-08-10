PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 82,690 K

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.19, plunging -7.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.32 and dropped to $12.12 before settling in for the closing price of $13.19. Within the past 52 weeks, PFLT’s price has moved between $10.37 and $14.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.30%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.80, operating margin of +115.98, and the pretax margin is +80.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.24%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +80.86 while generating a return on equity of 11.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 475.06 million based on 41,346K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 82,690 K and income totals 56,520 K. The company made 25,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.