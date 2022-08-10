PEP (PepsiCo Inc.) climbed 0.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stock priced at $174.79, up 0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.23 and dropped to $173.9579 before settling in for the closing price of $173.85. PEP’s price has ranged from $149.48 to $177.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.90%. With a float of $1.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 309000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 600,193. In this transaction CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of this company sold 3,433 shares at a rate of $174.83, taking the stock ownership to the 50,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s CEO, PFNA sold 1,753 for $171.18, making the entire transaction worth $300,076. This insider now owns 70,892 shares in total.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PepsiCo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 659.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.33 million, its volume of 3.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 86.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $175.17 in the near term. At $175.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $176.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $173.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $172.62.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 242.65 billion, the company has a total of 1,379,906K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,474 M while annual income is 7,618 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,225 M while its latest quarter income was 1,429 M.