Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) 20 Days SMA touches -56.71%: The odds favor the bear

On August 09, 2022, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) opened at $9.96, lower -54.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9999 and dropped to $6.31 before settling in for the closing price of $16.49. Price fluctuations for QTRX have ranged from $14.58 to $60.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.40% at the time writing. With a float of $34.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 460 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.03, operating margin of -52.99, and the pretax margin is -52.21.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 6,964. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 446 shares at a rate of $15.61, taking the stock ownership to the 80,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 401 for $15.61, making the entire transaction worth $6,261. This insider now owns 37,671 shares in total.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.61) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.18 while generating a return on equity of -17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Looking closely at Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corporation’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 327.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.47. However, in the short run, Quanterix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.54. Second resistance stands at $11.61. The third major resistance level sits at $13.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

There are currently 36,910K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 270.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,560 K according to its annual income of -57,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,550 K and its income totaled -18,150 K.