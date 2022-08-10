Recent developments with Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.65 cents.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8601, plunging -4.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.8501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SYRS’s price has moved between $0.65 and $5.64.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 136.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.20%. With a float of $59.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 124 employees.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 7,655. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,208 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -368.52 while generating a return on equity of -98.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9190, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9255. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0348 in the near term. At $1.1424, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8349, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7426. The third support level lies at $0.6350 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.83 million based on 62,819K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,490 K and income totals -86,560 K. The company made 5,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.