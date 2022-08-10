Recent developments with Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.16 cents.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $65.44, up 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.10 and dropped to $64.01 before settling in for the closing price of $65.89. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has traded in a range of $50.20-$107.44.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.70%. With a float of $105.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26950 workers is very important to gauge.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 134,220. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $67.11, taking the stock ownership to the 8,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $94.25, making the entire transaction worth $37,700. This insider now owns 7,307 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.73, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

The latest stats from [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.09 million was inferior to 3.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.47. The third major resistance level sits at $68.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.29. The third support level lies at $62.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.70 billion has total of 115,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,764 M in contrast with the sum of -755,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 953,330 K and last quarter income was -183,320 K.