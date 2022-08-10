RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) plunged -4.70 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock priced at $0.3535, down -4.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.368 and dropped to $0.3301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. RIBT’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $0.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 19.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.30%. With a float of $50.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101 employees.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 911,987. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,267,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $384,886. This insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RiceBran Technologies’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4631. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3555 in the near term. At $0.3807, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3934. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3176, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3049. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2797.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.78 million, the company has a total of 52,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,130 K while annual income is -8,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,560 K while its latest quarter income was -1,520 K.