Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.44%

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $61.16, up 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.43 and dropped to $60.755 before settling in for the closing price of $60.80. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has traded in a range of $53.83-$84.52.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.60 in the near term. At $61.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.50. The third support level lies at $60.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 98.89 billion has total of 1,255,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,495 M in contrast with the sum of 21,094 M annual income.