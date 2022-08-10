Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.11 million

On August 09, 2022, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) opened at $0.87, lower -14.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8713 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Price fluctuations for RMO have ranged from $0.44 to $7.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 175.60% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 293 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.04, operating margin of -698.02, and the pretax margin is +59.74.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Romeo Power Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,834,274. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,654,954 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 11,905,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,420,046 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,561,337. This insider now owns 13,559,954 shares in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +59.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Looking closely at Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO), its last 5-days average volume was 8.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6046, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0481. However, in the short run, Romeo Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8329. Second resistance stands at $0.9128. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9542. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7116, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6702. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5903.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Key Stats

There are currently 151,232K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 135.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,800 K according to its annual income of 10,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,570 K and its income totaled -81,110 K.