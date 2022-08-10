Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) 20 Days SMA touches 26.11%: The odds favor the bear

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2248, soaring 11.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Within the past 52 weeks, SLRX’s price has moved between $0.16 and $1.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.90%. With a float of $52.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 4,986. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,700 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 32,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 37,500 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $7,016. This insider now owns 37,500 shares in total.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2002, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4026. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2634 in the near term. At $0.2817, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3034. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2017. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1834.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.11 million based on 56,116K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,840 K and income totals -12,770 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,718 K in sales during its previous quarter.