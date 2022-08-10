SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) is expecting 46.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On August 09, 2022, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) opened at $3.04, higher 17.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Price fluctuations for SSNT have ranged from $2.28 to $9.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -168.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 165 employees.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 160,223. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 372,000 for $8.15, making the entire transaction worth $3,033,623. This insider now owns 388,000 shares in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Looking closely at SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s (SSNT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. However, in the short run, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.25. Second resistance stands at $4.82. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.87.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Key Stats

There are currently 5,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,700 K according to its annual income of -130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,020 K and its income totaled -40 K.