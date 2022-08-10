Search
Sana Meer
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) kicked off at the price of $27.36: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) stock priced at $26.61, down -0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.10 and dropped to $26.26 before settling in for the closing price of $27.58. NOVA’s price has ranged from $12.47 to $46.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.60%. With a float of $100.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 736 employees.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 4,506,645. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $30.04, taking the stock ownership to the 301,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s insider sold 2,000 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $56,000. This insider now owns 15,493 shares in total.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Looking closely at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.31. However, in the short run, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.22. Second resistance stands at $29.08. The third major resistance level sits at $30.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.54.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.08 billion, the company has a total of 114,658K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,750 K while annual income is -138,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,010 K while its latest quarter income was -37,000 K.

