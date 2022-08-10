T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On August 09, 2022, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) opened at $145.45, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.82 and dropped to $143.59 before settling in for the closing price of $144.58. Price fluctuations for TMUS have ranged from $101.51 to $146.31 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 16.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.40% at the time writing. With a float of $600.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

In an organization with 75000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.40, operating margin of +12.50, and the pretax margin is +4.18.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 52.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 2,466,600. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $123.33, taking the stock ownership to the 654,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for $121.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,439,800. This insider now owns 674,472 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.04% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.68. However, in the short run, T-Mobile US Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.40. Second resistance stands at $147.23. The third major resistance level sits at $148.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $141.94.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,254,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 181.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,118 M according to its annual income of 3,024 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,701 M and its income totaled -108,000 K.