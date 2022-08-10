Search
Toast Inc. (TOST) kicked off at the price of $16.98: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.33, plunging -3.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.40 and dropped to $16.425 before settling in for the closing price of $17.64. Within the past 52 weeks, TOST’s price has moved between $11.91 and $69.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -237.40%.

The firm has a total of 3172 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 5,420. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 351 shares at a rate of $15.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s COO & Co-President sold 1,070 for $15.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,522. This insider now owns 2,558,207 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Toast Inc. (TOST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Toast Inc., TOST], we can find that recorded value of 5.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 40.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.91. The third major resistance level sits at $18.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.49.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.86 billion based on 511,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,705 M and income totals -487,000 K. The company made 535,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

