Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -8.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 09, 2022, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) opened at $55.71, lower -14.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.99 and dropped to $53.78 before settling in for the closing price of $63.83. Price fluctuations for TREX have ranged from $49.31 to $140.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.40% at the time writing. With a float of $112.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2074 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.47, operating margin of +26.81, and the pretax margin is +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 640,276. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,795 shares at a rate of $133.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,508 for $127.89, making the entire transaction worth $448,638. This insider now owns 61,152 shares in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.25 in the near term. At $58.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.81. The third support level lies at $49.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are currently 113,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,197 M according to its annual income of 208,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 339,230 K and its income totaled 71,210 K.