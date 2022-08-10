Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) 20 Days SMA touches 3.67%: The odds favor the bear

On August 09, 2022, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) opened at $2.95, lower -8.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Price fluctuations for VCSA have ranged from $2.38 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -733.30% at the time writing. With a float of $75.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.94 million.

The firm has a total of 8200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,385,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.77, taking the stock ownership to the 1,590,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 1,700 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $6,375. This insider now owns 4,052,889 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -733.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vacasa Inc., VCSA], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 435,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 889,060 K according to its annual income of -142,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,260 K and its income totaled -28,080 K.