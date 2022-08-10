ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) plunged -5.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 09, 2022, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) trading session started at the price of $1.59, that was -5.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. A 52-week range for ZKIN has been $0.85 – $4.94.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 22.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -248.40%. With a float of $20.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.51, operating margin of -3.68, and the pretax margin is -4.38.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is 29.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3.82 while generating a return on equity of -5.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s (ZKIN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4461. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5333 in the near term. At $1.8867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4133.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Key Stats

There are 28,918K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.17 million. As of now, sales total 99,410 K while income totals -3,800 K.