ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) kicked off at the price of $46.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On August 09, 2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) opened at $47.23, lower -3.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.79 and dropped to $45.35 before settling in for the closing price of $48.00. Price fluctuations for ZI have ranged from $30.31 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 372.90% at the time writing. With a float of $267.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.10 million.

The firm has a total of 2742 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 366,227. In this transaction Pres, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,960 shares at a rate of $46.01, taking the stock ownership to the 614,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 234,828 for $46.13, making the entire transaction worth $10,833,668. This insider now owns 41,421,465 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., ZI], we can find that recorded value of 3.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.98. The third major resistance level sits at $50.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.85.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are currently 403,442K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 747,200 K according to its annual income of 116,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 267,100 K and its income totaled 15,900 K.