0.63% volatility in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 10, 2022, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) opened at $28.97, higher 0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.97 and dropped to $28.88 before settling in for the closing price of $28.93. Price fluctuations for CDR have ranged from $16.43 to $29.26 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -360.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.52, operating margin of +18.52, and the pretax margin is -35.28.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 3,079,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 107,058 shares at a rate of $28.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Director sold 996,219 for $28.81, making the entire transaction worth $28,702,165. This insider now owns 4,475 shares in total.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -35.45 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -360.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to -53.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 232.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38

Technical Analysis of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

The latest stats from [Cedar Realty Trust Inc., CDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s (CDR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.02. The third major resistance level sits at $29.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.81.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) Key Stats

There are currently 13,640K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 395.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 127,550 K according to its annual income of -45,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,500 K and its income totaled -42,590 K.