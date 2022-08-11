$1.01M in average volume shows that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is heading in the right direction

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $3.34, up 5.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has traded in a range of $2.73-$5.93.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.30%. With a float of $159.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.36 million.

The firm has a total of 110000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +3.31, and the pretax margin is +0.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, CBD], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 22.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.21.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 934.70 million has total of 269,376K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,504 M in contrast with the sum of 148,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,056 M and last quarter income was -35,150 K.