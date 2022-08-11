$1.24M in average volume shows that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is heading in the right direction

August 10, 2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) trading session started at the price of $9.89, that was 1.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.07 and dropped to $9.70 before settling in for the closing price of $9.67. A 52-week range for CCCS has been $7.41 – $13.46.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.40%. With a float of $595.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $603.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.19, operating margin of -19.31, and the pretax margin is -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 3.07%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 82,885. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,404 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 19,096 for $9.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,577. This insider now owns 8,404 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Looking closely at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 58.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.33. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.04. Second resistance stands at $10.24. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.30.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

There are 614,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.00 billion. As of now, sales total 688,290 K while income totals -248,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 192,790 K while its last quarter net income were 15,560 K.