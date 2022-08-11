-10.08% percent quarterly performance for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.69, soaring 18.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.385 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. Within the past 52 weeks, NVTS’s price has moved between $3.51 and $22.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -701.60%. With a float of $86.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Looking closely at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. However, in the short run, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.61. Second resistance stands at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.10.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 684.80 million based on 123,691K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,740 K and income totals -152,690 K. The company made 6,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 79,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.