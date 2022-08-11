13.80% percent quarterly performance for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 10, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) opened at $49.31, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.555 and dropped to $48.51 before settling in for the closing price of $49.29. Price fluctuations for DINO have ranged from $27.76 to $58.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 191.00% at the time writing. With a float of $162.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4208 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.26, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 532,500. In this transaction President, Renewables of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $53.25, taking the stock ownership to the 138,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s President, Renewables sold 10,000 for $52.41, making the entire transaction worth $524,100. This insider now owns 148,522 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.86. This company achieved a net margin of +2.99 while generating a return on equity of 10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.65% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 4.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.35 million, its volume of 1.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.75 in the near term. At $51.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.66.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

There are currently 223,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,389 M according to its annual income of 558,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,459 M and its income totaled 159,970 K.